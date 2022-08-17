The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGE ARTHUR BOOTH II, 53, of Huntington died Aug. 12 at home. He retired from WV Electric. Celebration of his life will be at noon Aug. 20 at 352 38th St., in Guyandotte. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HARRY FRANKLIN FERGUSON of Huntington, husband of Lisa Milum, died Aug. 15 at home. He was a carpenter and musician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA E. HAYES, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NANCY HOPE HILL, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Shannon Collins, died Aug. 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home which will be sent to a local animal rescue organization to aid in caring for pets waiting for adoption.
SANDRA B. PULLIN, 78, of Huntington died Aug. 16 at home. Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTYE CHARLIEN ROGERS, 91 of Barboursville, died Aug. 15. She retired as a medical unit secretary from St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington and helped organize Parents without Partners, Inc. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Beard Mortuary. Family graveside service will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.beardmortuary.com.
ERNEST "DALE" ROSS, 70, of Patriot, Ohio, companion of Linda Sizemore, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary Medical Center, Huntington. He was a contractor for Ross Construction, Willow Wood, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 20 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Wilgus - Fairview Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BILLIE JEAN SCHNEIDER, 75, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Eric Ferguson of Lexington, Ky., died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 20 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KALA JUSTUS IRENE SOTHEN, 28, of Salt Rock died Aug. 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
