The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EARL FREDRICK BASENBACK JR., 68, of Huntington, widower of Carolyn Sue Basenback, died Feb. 2 at home. He was a truck driver. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DORIS JANE JENKINS BOWEN, 78, of Barboursville died Feb. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 7, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the funeral home.
RICHARD ALLEN CASEY, 72, of Milton, died Feb. 2. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 7, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BILLY VERNON DEWEES, 85, of Lesage, widower of Hilda Ellen Coleman Dewees, died Feb. 4 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was a plumber/pipefitter by trade. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BENNETT A. HATFIELD JR., 50, of Logan, W.Va., son of Sue Ann Thompson Hatfield Curry, died Jan. 23. He was a realtor. Funeral service 5 p.m. Feb. 5, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
GRACE HAMMOND, 97, of Ironton, widow of Ralph Hammond, died Feb. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 8, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RONNIE G. HOOSIER, 79, of Robinette, W.Va., husband of Carol Jarrell Hoosier, died Feb. 3 at home. He was a disabled miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Man (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GRETHEL LILLY, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., mother of Mitchell and Mont Lilly, died Feb. 3 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 7, Shining Light United Baptist Church; burial in Lilly Cemetery, Chapmanville. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ORBURA LAVIERE MEADOWS, 91, of Huntington, WV, husband of Vernice Chapman Meadows, died Feb. 3 at home. He retired from INCO. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapman-mortuary.com.
CARMELLA MCCLOUD, 68, of Huntington, sister of Ellen McCloud of Huntington and William McCloud Jr. of Florida, died Feb. 2. Private burial at Dial Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
MICHAEL RAY PHILLIPS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patricia Ann Phillips, died Feb. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a boiler operator at the VAMC. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARY CLARK ROBINSON, 56, of Ashland, husband of Lisa Justice Robinson, died Feb. 3 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.