The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SARAH MARGARET BIRD, 86, of Huntington died March 7 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. She was a retired Bookkeeper from C.I. Whitten Transfer. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 13 at the White Chapel Mausoleum. Burial will follow. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STELLA BLANKENSHIP, 91, of Hardy, Ky., widow of Ray Blankenship, died March 10 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a retire schoolteacher. Funeral service noon March 13, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.hatfieldfc.com.
MABEL BROOKS, 97, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Haywood Brooks, died March 10. She was a former employee of the Ironton Tribune. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 14, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
PUALINE HELEN CURRY, 98, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Charles Curry, died March 9 in Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a substitute teacher. Memorial service noon March 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; private burial. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
DARRELL KEITH DILLON, 67, of Huntington died March 9 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. At the request of Mr. Dillon, cremation was chosen and there will be no public services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JERILOU GIBSON FANTUZZO, 66, of Ashland, wife of Vincent “Joe” Fantuzzo died March 10 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
DEANNA GAIL GILPIN, 56, of Huntington,daughter of Brenda Eplion of Huntington, died March 9 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon March 14 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KATHY LEN HAMRA, 73, of Ironton, died March 7 in King's Daughter Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. March 13 at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S 5th St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home of Ironton, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VIRGINIA LYCANS HARLESS, 69, of Huntington, widow of Bonell Harless, died March 10 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
REABEL J. ROBERTS, 89, of Lewisburg formerly Alkol, W.Va., widow of James Miller and Dewey Roberts, died March 5. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 14, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will follow in Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CARL W. SPARKS JR., 85 of Sardinia, Ohio, died March 9 at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Meeker Funeral Home, Russellville, Ohio. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. March 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery, Barboursville.
MARY MAE SCARBERRY SPENCER, 91, of Paintsville, Ky., widow of Sherwood Spencer, died March 10 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 12, Baker Branch Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation 5 to 9 p.m. March 11 at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SHELBY STANLEY, 62, of Williamson, W.Va., wife of Bo Stanley, died March 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 13, Acts 20:28 Church; burial in Cemetery Point, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. March 12 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RUTH GAY TOWNSEND, 77, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Hurricane, W.Va., died March 2. The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. March 14, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. The family will receive family and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Heavens Gateway Memorial Garden Cemetery, 2820 WV-34, Winfield, W.Va., following the service.
GEORGE ERVIN WEBB, 89, of Ironton, widower of Ruth Runyon Webb, died March 10 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. He was a retired produce clerk at Kroger. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. March 13 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.