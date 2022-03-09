The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA SUE McCANN EASTER, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a licensed insurance agent with Thornburg Insurance Agency. Funeral service will be at noon March 12 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Scioto Burial Park, McDermott, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. March 11 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BARBARA ANN JONES, 78, of Fort Gay, wife of Mac Lee Jones, died March 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service at noon March 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup County, Kentucky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ALMA JEAN LANGDON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Donald Ray Langdon, died March 7 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GERALDINE ELOISE "JERRY" PEAL, 90, of West Jefferson, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died March 6. She worked at Snider’s Sales and Services. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. March 11 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SAMUEL MILLARD PRATT JR., 59, of Huntington, husband of Bertha Pratt, died March 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a graveside service at noon March 11 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RENATHA SMITH-WOODARD, 76, of Milton died March 3. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 11 at Wallace Funeral Home Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERAD DALE SNEAD, 41, of Ashland, husband of Amy Mullins Snead, died March 7 at home. He was a truck driver for Giovanni’s Pizza. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 11 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Bellefonte Cemetery, Russell, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.