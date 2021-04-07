The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARROLL ADKINS, 78, of Genoa, husband of Connie L. Porter Adkins, died April 6 at home. He was a retired Wayne County Schools bus driver. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 9 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
SHIRLEY JEAN KINDER ALLEN, 82, of Culloden, widow of Charles W. Allen, died April 5. She was a retired Putnam County schoolteacher. Graveside funeral service will be noon April 8, at Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, is in charge of arrangements.
LESLIE BOYCE BAILEY, 78, of Barboursville, husband of Gail Stowers Bailey, died April 5. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 9 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bailey Cemetery. Visitation will be April, 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CRYSTAL CANTRELL CASSELL, 37, of Chattaroy, W.Va., daughter of Tommy Cantrell of Williamson, W.Va., died April 2. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 8, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Cantrell Cemetery, Ben Creek, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
LEWIS WALTON CHAPMAN III, 58 of Huntington died March 21 at home. He worked as an EMT. A memorial graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. April 10 at the Chapman Family Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
G.C. CONLEY, 47, of Harts Creek, W.Va., husband of Hazel Conley, died April 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a disabled coal miner and a preacher. Funeral services at 2 p.m. April 9 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Conley Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home.
PEGGY ANNE ESSLINGER, 88 of Huntington, widow of Charles B. Esslinger, died April 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements.
ILA FREEMAN, 82, of Huntington, mother of Nola Sullivan and Kimberly Wiley, died Jan. 9, 2021. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. April 10 at Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Huntington. Inurnment following in Harveytown Cemetery, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SHARON DARLEEN THOMPSON NICHOLAS, 81, of Huntington, died April 5 in Genesis Putnam Center, Hurricane, W.Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. April 9 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was owner of Nicholas Drapery. Friends may gather 30 minutes before service at the cemetery on Friday. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
PAUL A. PERRY, 58, of Huntington, son of Dr. Simon D. and Francis H. Perry, died April 4. He spent most of his career as a sales and finance specialist. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. April 9 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Private interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery on Saturday. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
RICHARD L. SMITH JR. 53 of Huntington, father of Kara Rachelle Smith of Huntington, died April 6 at home. He retired from Special Metals. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, near Barboursville is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Graveside service for MEL SNYDER formerly of Ironton will be 11 a.m. April 10, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY ANN FRANCES WILLIAMS, 87, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died April 6 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 9 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ROBBIE WILSON 57, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 27 at home. A graveside memorial services will be held at noon April 10 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com