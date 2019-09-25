The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCIS WHITE BATTAILE, 93, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Patricia McDonald Battaile, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired hospital administrator. Funeral Liturgy will be 10 a.m. Sept. 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DAN BROWNING JR., 69, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Glenna Mae Baisden Browning, died Sept. 23 in Williamson (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital. He was a pastor. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 26, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Floyd / Adair Cemetery, Millstone, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home.
BETTY LOIS BRUMFIELD, 91, of Ashton, W.Va., died Sept. 24. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sept. 28, at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will follow in Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home.
S. FRANCES CORNELL, 94, of Huntington, died Sept. 24 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; private family burial. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ceredo Church of Christ, PO Box 357, Ceredo, WV 25507 of Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, W V25709.
VICTOR CORNETT, 84, of Pinetop, Ky., husband of Anna Amburgey Cornett, died Sept. 23 in Knott County Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 26, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Lonnie Amburgey Cemetery, Pinetop, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home.
KENDRA DAY CROCKETT, 60, of Huntington formerly of Wheelersburg, Ohio, wife of Dr. George Roland Crockett II, died Sept. 22, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 27, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio ; burial in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.slackandwallace.com.
SHILO DANIELS, 95, of Lawrenceburg, Ky, husband of Evelyn Preston Daniels, died Sept. 22 in Willows at Harrodsburg, Ky. He was a superintendent for Amherst Coal Company. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sept. 28, Preston Funeral Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Lakeview Memorial, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
DAVID C. JOHNSON, 56, of Valdosta, Ga., husband of Sherry Johnson, died Sept. 13. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m., Sept. 28, Swan Creek Cemetery, 19728 SR 7 S, Crown City, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
EARNEST ANDREW REYNOLDS, 70, of Salt Rock, widower of Hazel Marie Watson Reynolds, died Sept. 22. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 27, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.