The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SYLVIA BROWN, 83, of Grove City, Ohio, died Nov. 17 in Mount Carmel, Grove City. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 22, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
LON WILLIAM CAMPBELL, 74, of Huntington, died Nov. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHAWN JEFFREY CHEEK, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Stormy Cheek, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a project manager for Netranom Technology. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM DAVID HARRISON, 69, of Ironton, widower of Karen mains Harrison, died Nov. 18 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. He was a retired Ironton City Schools bus driver. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 22, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.trac6ybrammerfh.com.
DEMIA KATHLEEN JARRELL, 87 of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 20 in Fouraker Hills Health Center and Rehab. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LOUISE M. LEGG, 100, of Ona, mother of Carl Legg, died Nov. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a production worker for Kerr Glass. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 23, Reger Funeral Chapel; burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ETHEL CHARLENE ROBBINS, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Junior Ray Robbins, died Nov. 9 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL JOSEPH RUSSELL, 67, of Huntington died Nov. 13. Memorial service will be noon Nov. 22, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
JANICE PAULINE TURVEY of Ironton, companion of Fred Appleman, died Nov. 19. At her request, there will be a private service. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.