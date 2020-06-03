The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALFRED BELL, 84, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Elizabeth Holley Bell, died May 29 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was an electrician with the City of Huntington. There will be a private family service conducted by Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
EDWARD LEE BOWLING, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Dolores Lanter Bowling, died May 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked for the railroad as a civil engineer. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLARD CLARENCE CRAFT, 81, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Brenda Craft, died May 31 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service noon June 4, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Visitation two hours before service.
AMBER DAWN DELAWDER DEPRIEST, 53, of Ironton, fiancée of Tony Banks of Ironton, died May 31 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 6, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Slab Fork Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LARRY DEAN KENEDA, 51 of Hanover, W.Va., died May 30 in Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, W.Va. Funeral service noon June 4, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Keneda Family Cemetery, Hanover. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 3 at the funeral home.
DEAN ALLAN LEWIS, 61, of Milton, son of Paul Lewis of Milton, died June 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 5, Keaton Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
DEBRA SUE MOORE, 64, of Delbarton, W.Va., died June 1 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 4, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. There is no visitation. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JERRY SWEENEY, 84, of Leesburg, Fla, formerly of Ironton, husband of Betty McGuire Sweeney, died May 26 in Leesburg Regional Medical Center. He owned and operated Sweeney’s Home Furnishings in Ironton. Funeral service is 1 p.m. June 5, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation is two hours before service at the funeral home.
DALLAS THOMPSON, 76, of Clothier, W.Va., died May 27. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. June 5, Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home of Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.