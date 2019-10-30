The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NATALIE SUE ADKINS, 58, of Barboursville died Oct. 29. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
DAVID LEE BOWENS, 47, of West Van Lear, Ky., husband of Tina Pennington Bowens, died Oct. 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was an installer for Barker Mobile Homes. Funeral service noon Nov. 1, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery, Hazel Green, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JERRY MICHAEL COLEGROVE, 54, of Simon, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in Beckley ARH. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. Burial in Morgan Cemetery, Simon, W.Va.
GAILA DEANNA DAMRON, 58, of Huntington, mother of Amanda Robertson and Heather Adkins, died Oct. 19. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
SAMMY CLARENCE EPLING, 72, of Huntington, died Oct. 29. Gravedside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 1, at Harvey Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDY EDWARD FIELDS, 62, of McCarr, Ky., died Oct. 28 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 31, RE Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LINDA ANN GIBSON, 68, of Lavalette, widow of Johnny Gibson, died Oct. 27 at her sister’s home. She had been a cook for Ashland Oil and The Pioneer Drive In. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
PAULA SUE BUSH HOLCOMBE, 66, of Ashland, died Oct. 25 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She was a district manager for Sally Beauty Supply. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 1, Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation one hour before service at the chapel. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SALLY MARIE JONES HOTELLING, 69, of Wayland, Ky., died Oct. 24 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Memorial service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements.
DORIS L. SANDERS JORDAN, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Leslie “Bob” Jordan died Oct. 28. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a nurse. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
CLARENCE B. MATHIS, 86 of Wayne, widower of Pearl Jean Holland Mathis, died Oct. 28 in Emogene Dolin Hospice. Funeral services will be noon Nov. 1, Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church. Private burial in Mathis Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
ELIZABETH ALLISON MAY, 87, of Langley, Ky., widow of Roy M. May, died Oct. 26 at home. Memorial service 2 p.m. Nov. 2, Graceway United Methodist Church, Maytown, Ky. Memorial gathering 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.