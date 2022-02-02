The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
Memorial service for HERBERT ALLEN BLAIR, 62, of Barboursville, will be 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at El Hasa Shrine Temple, Ashland, off the Cannonsburg exit of I-64. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the El Hasa Shrine Temple.
SHAHTEKIA LAKAUNNA BROWN, 38, of Logan, W.Va., died Jan. 26. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va; Graveside service follows at Guyan Memorial Gardens.
ELMER ENDICOTT JR., 73, of Salt Rock died Jan. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LUCILLE HANSHAW, 84, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Richard James Hanshaw, died Feb. 1. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
CHARLES R. HEFFNER, 88 of Huntington, husband of Lucille Heffner, died Jan. 29 at The Village at Riverview. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Services will be at a later date. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
BARBARA ANN WALLACE MITCHELL JARRELL, 72, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 28 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
ELENORA GAY KARNES, 84, of Milton, died Jan. 28. She worked as a beautician in Lewisburg, Barboursville and Princeton. She was also the beautician at Morris Memorial Nursing Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Milton United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a GoFund Me account that has been set up, GoFundMe/Elenora Karnes or to Milton United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT DALE MAYNARD, 63, of Huntington, father of Justin and James Maynard, died Jan. 30 at home. He worked for a tree service as a tree trimmer. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUANITA McDOWELL, 80, of Ashland, widow of John Virgil McDowell, died Feb. 2. She was a hairdresser and worked in the kitchen of Boy County Early Childhood Learning Center North. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meade Station Church of God, 10255 Cedar Hill Dr., Ashland 41102. www.steenfuenralhome.com.
MARY ELIZABETH WALKER REED of Kenova died Jan. 16 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. A private family service was held. Reger Funeral CK Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
THELMA JEAN SHOPE, 84, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Carl Gordon Shope, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired as a cook from Oakmont Manor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN DANIEL TRIPLETT, 56, of Huntington, died Jan. 28. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Triplett Cemetery, Raccoon Creek Road. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home., Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARIANNA MUSKERA WAUER, 82, of Huntington, widow of Michael Wauer, died Jan. 11 in Huntington Health & Rehab. A memorial service will be conducted at noon Feb. 5at Fellowship Baptist Church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JACK MARVIN WILSON, 93, of Granger, Ind., formerly of Huntington, husband of Elna Carwile Wilson, died Feb. 1 in Indiana. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.