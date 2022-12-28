The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY WAYNE ADKINS JR., 58 of Ceredo died Dec. 24 at home. There will be a private graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TANNER ALLAN ADKINS, 2 of Prichard, son of David Tyler Adkins and Destiney Price, died Dec. 27. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Frasher Cemetery. Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ESSIE MAE AKERS, 92 of Stone, Ky., widow of Okey Akers, died Dec. 25 in Pikeville Nursing and Rehab. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
BILLIE BASTIANELLI, 87 of Huntington, widow of Rafael Pete Bastianelli, died Dec. 23 at home. She retired from Campbell, Woods & Bagley law firm. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEANNE MARIE BURFORD, 95 of Huntington, widow of Robert Harold Burford, died Dec. 27 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at First United Methodist Church, Huntington. Burial will be private for family. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MARY PATRICIA CONLEY, 71 of Huntington died Dec. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
RICKEY LEW FUGETT, 72 of South Point, Ohio, widower of Susan Arlene Cobb Fugett, died Dec. 27 in King’s Daughter's Medical Center. He retired from Home Depot. Friends and family gather from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
LEWIS MILTON HANKINS, 81 of Ashland died Dec. 22 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
CAROL J. HAYE, 83 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Darrell Haye, died Dec. 25. Service will be private. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN WAYNE HINKLE, 56 of Taylorville, W.Va., husband of Loretta Bandy Hinkle, died Dec. 24. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Ellison Hatfield Cemetery, Newtown, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
DONNA REED JACK, 75 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 24. Service will be private. Arrangements are directed by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SAMANTHA RENEA MILLER KNOPEK, 32 of Beech Creek, W.Va., wife of Kirk N. Knopek, died Dec. 20 at home. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no services at this time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
ALVA MARCUM JR., 81 of Wayne, husband of Betty Neace Marcum, died Dec. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation after 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at the funeral home.
JAMES ROBERT McCOMAS, 82 of Kenova, widower of Hazel McComas, died Dec. 25 at home. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
MINNIE KIRK MOORE, 90 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Howard Moore, died Dec. 26 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Maynard Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home.
FLORNIA NELSON, 94 of Turkey Creek, Ky. Widow of Dewey Nelson, died Dec. 24. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 1011 Taylor Fork Road, Turkey Creek. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
CHARLES MICHAEL PETRO JR., 47 of Milton died Dec. 27. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at Greenbottom Baptist Church. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EVELYN SEXTON, 92 of Salt Rock, widow of William Herbert Sexton and Bernard Lineberry, died Dec. 24 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALMA BLANCHE STEWART, 86 of Huntington, died Dec. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 30 at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JOSEPH GREGORY THOMAS, 39 of Huntington died Dec. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET CAROL WATSON, 75 of Belfry, Ky., wife of Richard Watson, died Dec. 23 at home. She was an EMT for First Response Ambulance Service. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BILL WILLIAMS, 88 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widower of Ruth Joyce Williams, died Dec. 23 Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was a bus driver for Rock Hill Local Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.