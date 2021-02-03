The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TAMMY JO ADKINS, 57, of Huntington died Jan. 23. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOYCE K. BOGGS, 74, of Ironton, wife of Jerry R. Boggs, died Feb. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from the Pathology Department at the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required. www.slackandwallace.com.
MARCUS TODD BOOTH, 38, of Louisa, Ky., son of Sherry Leigh Meade Preece, died Jan. 31. He was a welder in the mining industry. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help offset funeral expenses.
HELEN PAULETTE BEATY, 77, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Beaty, died Feb. 2 at home. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 5 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY EUGENE BRINEGAR, 57, of Huntington died Feb. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. . There will be a private family service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRITTNEY NICOLE BYRD, 35, of Barboursville, daughter of Jeffrey Byrd and Rebecca Jeffers Lister, died Feb. 2. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements, which will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA TRACI GRUBB, 49, of Huntington died Jan. 31 at home. There will be a private family service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA LEE WEBB HALLEY of Barboursville, widow of James Aubrey Halley, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was owner of Linda’s Ceramics. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, livestreamed at www.hensonandkitchen.com; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOHN MARTIN MOORE, 69, of Fallsburg, Ky., died Feb. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired union boilermaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 5, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Ball Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the funeral home.
PAUL C. ROSSITER, 82, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Carolyn “Sue” Johnson Rossiter, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic Crown City Mining and owned Rossiter Brothers Excavating, Inc. A private family service will be conducted Feb. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Crown City Cemetery. Private family visitation before the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELSIE VIRGINIA SHIRKEY, 82, of Culloden died Jan. 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kanawha Hospice and Putnam Aging. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL EMMITT STROUD, 90, of Dunlow, father of Floyd Stroud of King, N.C., and Roger Stroud of Flatwoods, Ky., died Feb. 1 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was a retired mechanic with the New York Central Railroad. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Troy Maynard Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.
BOBBY HENSON WALDEN JR., 60, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Lou Walden, died Jan. 29. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.