The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEREK JEROME BUCKNER, 43, of Huntington died July 28. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Glorious Church of God in Christ, 1665 10th Ave., Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VERLIN BUTLER, 91, of Glenwood, widower of Yvonne Butler, died Aug. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an agriculturalist. Funeral service will be private. Donations may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHELBY JEAN GODWIN CALHOUN, 83, of Huntington, widow of Thamer Leonard Calhoun, died July 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home www.regerfh.com.
JERRY BRUCE COLLIER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Helen Ellis Collier, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
OTIS COX, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, brother of Michael Cox of Pedro, died July 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He had worked for Townsend's Tree Service. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery, Perry Township, Gallia, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY LEE EDWARDS, 87, of Louisa, Ky., died July 31 in J.J. Jordan Center, Louisa. She retired from Rotary Gardens in Huntington as a maintenance worker. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Chapman's Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA SHIRLENE FOUGHTY, 78, of Huntington died Aug.2 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EDWARD MESSINGER, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judith Marcum Messinger, died July 31 at home. He was a retired Yard Master for CSX. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. A procession will leave the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RANDALL KYLE SARGENT, 83, of Huntington died July 10 in Grayson’s Assisted Living. He was the General Chairman of the United Transportation Union. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JONATHAN LUKE SPURLOCK, 30, of Huntington, son of Mark Spurlock and Lisa Flora, died July 31 at home. He worked at Taylor Iron and Metal. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DANNY RAY WALLER, 59, of Huntington, father of Danny and Danielle Waller, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a fixture installer for Menard’s. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
