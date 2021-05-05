The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICE A. ANDREWS, 90, of Delaware, Ohio, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 23, 2020, in Willow Brook at Delaware Run. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. May 8 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Social distance and masks are necessary. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN HOBERT DAMERON SR., 80, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Marylou Dameron, died May 4 at home. He was a former driver for Light Express, Haverhill, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM WESLEY HUGHES, 85, of Huntington, widower of Mildred Hughes, died Dec. 5, 2020 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired letter carrier with the US Postal Service. Graveside inurnment service with military honors will be 11 a.m. May 7 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY LEE BATES JAMES, 94 of Huntington, widow of Frank Edward James, died May 2. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. May 8 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton is attempting to find any family or friends of the following individual, FRED ULYSSES LAMB Jr. age 61, born in Kansas City, Mo., U.S. Army veteran and a resident of The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio, since September 2019. Any information would be appreciated. Please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, OH 45638, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.
CARL RAY PEMBERTON, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Jean Pemberton, died May 4 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from BASF. Funeral service will be noon May 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon May 7 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GRACE KELLAR SPOOR, 96, of Huntington died May 2 in The Village at Riverview Assisted Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. May 8 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington; graveside service will be private. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue or the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HERBERT THORNBURY, 83, of Pinsonfork, Ky., husband of Marie Chapman Thornbury, died May 4. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at noon May 7, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Thornbury Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 5 and 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.