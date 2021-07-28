The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VENIS ARLENA ARTHUR, 83, of Huntington, widow of Thomas Clayton Arthur, died July 22 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She was a nurse aid. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUNE FAYE BOOTH ASHWORTH, 80 of Huntington died July 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a cost accountant at Novamont Corporation and was a long-time genealogical columnist in The Wayne County News. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. July 31 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Dickerson section of Community Memorial Gardens.
MICHAEL B. CAREY of Lavalette, died Dec. 9, 2020. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
DAVID EUGENE CLARK, 80, of Culloden, husband of Jodi Clark, died July 25 at home. Honoring his request, there will be no services. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERRY DOUGLAS COPLEY JR., 54, of Crites, W.Va., husband of Amie Lynn Brumfield Copley, died July 25 in CAMC Memorial Division Hospice. He worked at White’s Armature. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 30 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Contributions are suggested to his family to help with expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA MASON FRALEY, 82, of Kenova, wife of Gary Fraley, died June 11 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
PAUL ED LOCKARD, 65, of Rawl, W.Va., husband of Sylvia Lockard, died July 26 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a minister. Funeral service at 11 a.m. July 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BETTY JEAN McDANIEL, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of William McDaniel, died July 23 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 31 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
VIRGINIA SUE RINES, 35, of Ashland, daughter of David Gary Jackson and Angel Lee Christian Daniels, died July 16 in Jacksonville, Fla. She worked at area restaurants and Midwestern Beef Delivery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PHILIP EDWARD ST. LOUIS II, 49, of Holden, W.Va., died July 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Celebration of life at 3 p.m. July 29 at Chief Logan State Park. The family asks those attending to bring a covered dish. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.