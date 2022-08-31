The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OSCAR J. GORE, 81, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Barbara Gore, died Aug. 29 in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was a retired millwright for Ironton Iron. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY VIVIAN JUDE, 94, of Williamson, formerly of Thacker, W.Va., widow of John Jude, died Aug. 29 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She was a retired Head Start aide and teacher for the Mingo County EOC, former postmaster at #2 Thacker post office, and former assistant postmaster Thacker. Funeral service at noon Sept. 1 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Burial in Harris Cemetery, #11 Hollow, Thacker, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at the funeral home. with family and friends serving as pallbearers. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
DEBRA ROSEMARIE MASTERS, 83, of St. Albans, W.Va., died Aug. 30 at home. Memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Athalia Dillon Chapel Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JAMES MICHAEL RUDERSDORF, 77, of Ona died May 30. He retired from Graco Inc. in Minneapolis. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Mass will be followed by a private family service at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, oversees the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va.
MARCELLA LONG TAYLOR, 71 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of Ellis Taylor, died Aug. 27 in St. Ann’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Guyan Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Repass at St. Phillips Missionary Baptist Church, Cora, W.Va.
JOHN CHARLES WHITE, 74, of Orange Park, Fla., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Elaine Hall White, died Aug. 30. He was a retired Civil Engineer with CSX Railroad. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 3, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
