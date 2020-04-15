The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGIA ANN ELKINS, 90, of Hatfield, Ky., widow of Robert Elkins, died April 13 at home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DALE KEITH FINLEY, 79, of Huntington, husband of Judith Finley, died April 12 at Westwood Center, Bluefield, Va. Services will be private for the family. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery. He was an international salesman for Special Metals. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GREGROY ALLEN FORTNER, 52, OF Wayne, companion of Kimberly Blackwell, died April 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 17, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
LOIS PEARL GALYEAN, 86, of Scott Depot, W.Va., died April 13. Private services will be held on April 17. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD K. NICHOLAS, 77, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Brenda K. Belville Nicholas, died April 14 at home. He was a retired educator in Lawrence County, Ohio. A private funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 17 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. The service can be viewed live on the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gideons International. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DELPHIA JEAN SHADD, 82, of Wayne, mother of Sarah Stafford of Wayne, Danny Shadd of Melbourne, Fla., and Jerry Shadd of Dunlow, died April 11 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Private graveside service will be at Walker Cemetery, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Linda Jean Adkins Smith, died April 14 at home. He retired from VA Medical Center, Huntington. Private funeral service will be conducted April 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET LOUISE SEXTON WITHROW, 94, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 14. At her request, there will be no public services. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.