ADAMS JR., AUDA, 71, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Adams, died Sept. 1 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired contractor. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Reger Funeral Chapel.Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BIEHL, MEREDITH ALLEN , 85, of Langley, Ky., widow of Dr. Paul Biel, died Aug. 29 in Hazard (Ky.) Health and Rehabilitation Center. Memorial gathering 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 3, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
BRUMFIELD, DONNA SUSAN, 67, formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., daughter of Mary Louise Curry of Huntington, died Sept. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She worked in the family business and in the office at Del's Heating and Air Conditioning. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 6, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
CHURCH, JAY "RANDY", 55, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Elizabeth Church, died Aug. 29. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sept. 1, at Ogle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help offset funeral expenses. These may be made at the funeral home or online at www.youngfuneralhomeinc.com. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family.
FERGUSON, MARY LEE, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Arnold Ferguson, died Sept. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HALL, JAMES KERMIT, 65, of Grethel, Ky., husband of Bertha Dean Vance Hall, died Sept. 1 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in James Kermit Hall Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation all day Sept. 4 at the funeral home.
HALL, VERLIE JONES, 95, of Clyde, Ohio, formerly Floyd County, Ky., widow of Raymond Cecil Hall, died Aug. 28 in Rutherford House, Fremont, Ohio. Prayer service, 11 a.m. Sept. 5, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky. Burial in W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at the funeral home.
HAGER, BETTY Y., 79, of Branchland, W.Va., mother of Lynette Miller and Karen Datsko, both of Columbus, Ohio, died Sept. 1 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation. At her request, there will be no services and she will be cremated. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARCUM, DAVID LEE, 58, of Huntington, died Sept. 3. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PRATER, ELVA REED, 77, of Hippo, Ky., wife of Haskie Prater, died Sept. 2 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PERRY, ROY NEIL, 57, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Sept. 2 at home. Friends and family gather noon to 1 p.m., Sept. 4, Horsepen Southern Baptist Church; burial in Hollywood Cemetery. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
STARR, LAURA LOUISE BRUMFIELD, 96, of Kenova, widow of Claude Starr, died Sept. 3 at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Kenova Church of God, with funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.