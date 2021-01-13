The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORINTHA MAE WHEELER BARNES, 95, of Huntington, widow of David Parker Barnes Sr., died Jan. 7. Contributions are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
AMY ANNA FRANCES BECKETT, 86, of Milton, died Jan. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Portersville Baptist Church Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHERRY KAY KINSER BOTKINS, 63, of Wayne, died Jan. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired as a custodian from the Wayne County Commision. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Botkins Family Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
RICHARD DENNY DeHART, 71, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Jan. 11. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14, New Life Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 15, also at the church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARK ANTHONY FINNELL, 55 of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, husband of Lisa Georges Finnell, died Jan. 10. For full obituary and service information please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
TIMOTHY LEE HAYNES, 28, of Ona, son of Timothy Rex Haynes of Charleston, W.Va., and Hilda Johnson of Ona, died Jan. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANCIS SCHULLER HEDRICK, 82, of Culloden died Jan. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JAIMEE LEE HOLLEY, 24, of Milton died Jan. 7. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHANNON LEIGH JONES, 60, of Huntington, wife of Rodger D. Jones, died Jan. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SAMUEL H. LANCASTER II, 39, of Huntington, son of Samuel H. Lancaster Jr., died Jan. 9. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Browning Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
NADINE MCKNIGHT, 87 of Chauncey, W.Va., died Jan. 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Jan. 15, Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE FULTON PIKE, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HERMAN RAY ROBERTSON, 67, of Kenova, husband of Karen Maynard Robertson, died Dec. 24, 2020, at home. He was a retired glass blower from Pilgrim Glass. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL C. ROSSITER, 82, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Sue Rossiter, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOSHUA DALE “JD” STEWART, 39, of Ironton, husband of Christina Hall Stewart, died Jan. 10. He was a deliver driver for River Cities Courier. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Jan. 14, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES STOWERS, 90, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Patty Justice Stowers, died Jan. 12 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He retired from Consol Energy. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JEFFERY WALLER, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 12. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.