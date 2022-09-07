The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY BARBARA CADE, 95, of Huntington, died Sept. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Buril will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
CHARLES RICHARD GOHEEN, 85 of Huntington died Sept. 1 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. He retired from INCO. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. At the request of the family, those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Memorial donations to be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, 935 3rd Avenue Suite 340, Huntington, WV 25701. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RICHARD PHILLIP HALL, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 20 in Orlando, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service Burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
BRENDA KAY HATFIELD, 60, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 31 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at College Hill Church, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
BETTY MYNES, 88, of Huntington died Sept. 7 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She was the owner of Handicap City for many years. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MABEL IRENE PERRY SMITH, 83, of Kenova, died Sept. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ceredo Congregational Church. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Backpack Ministry, Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
WILLIAM EUGENE WETHERHOLT, 79, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Carney Wetherholt, died Sept. 6 in Heritage Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
