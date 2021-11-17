The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSALIE YVONNE MEADOWS ASH, 79 of Lesage, widow of Carl Quinlin Ash, died Nov. 10. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Guyandotte Church of Christ. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MICHAEL RAY BARTLEY, 69, of Huntington, husband of Jayne Gallman Bartley, died Nov. 11 at home. He was a retired supervisor from Steel of West Virginia. There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.rollinsfh.com.
MICHAEL BUTLER of Cincinnati, formerly of Ashland, husband of Karla Butler, died Nov. 12. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CECIL DANIELS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Daniels, died Nov. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Methodist Church, 202 3rd St. E, South Point, Ohio 45680. Masks will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.
MARY BETH DAVIDSON, 75, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Tom Davidson, died Nov. 9 in Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at South Point (Ohio) Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Church of the Nazarene, Beth Davidson Memorial Scholarship, 401 Solida Road, #1, South Point, OH 45680. www.slackandwallace.com.
VERA IRENE HAYES, 94, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Charles Hayes, died Nov. 17 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL LEWE, 67, of Ironton, husband of Bonnie Lewe, died Nov. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of the arrangements, which are incomplete.
WANDA JEAN LYNCH, 64 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Lonnie Lynch, died Nov. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are pending. www.slackandwallace.com.
BASIL SPENCE, 73 of Wayne, husband of Sharon Bowers Spence, died Nov. 14 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired supervisor for the Wayne Water Department. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
DWIGHT IVAN WALDON, 68, of Huntington, son of Sonia Waldon of Huntington, died Nov. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EARL DAVID WELLMAN, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked at AMIS Systems Inc. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. ehallfuneralhome.com
PAUL ZEIGLER, 37, of Huntington, son of Andrew Morales and Mary Zeigler, died Nov. 12 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.