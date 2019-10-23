The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
E. GENE ADKINS, 89, of Ceredo, widower of Anna Laura Pratt, died Oct. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 25, First Baptist Ceredo Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was a General Foreman for the Ohio River Company and a Dispatcher for the Ceredo Police Department. Friends visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
GLADYS ADKINS, 97, of Lakeland, Fla., died Oct. 16 in Good Shepherd in Lakeland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. She was a teacher for Wayne County. Visitation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BERTHA FLORINE ANGLE, 84, of Barboursville, died Oct. 22. Funeral services will be conducted noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GREGORY EUGENE BLEDSOE, 74, of Salt Rock, died Oct. 22. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Oct. 26 at Enon Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LOTTIE MAE CABELL, 78, of Huntington, died Oct. 17. Homegoing Celebration 11 a.m., Oct. 25, The Glorious Church of God in Christ, 1665 10th Ave., Huntington; burial in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service time at the church. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JIMMIE CHAFIN, 88, of Chattaroy, W.Va., widower of Emma Jean Scott Chafin, died Oct. 21 in Sissonville, W.Va. He was a retired coal miner and school bus driver in Mingo County. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
DONALD LINDSEY CRUM, 89, of Amherst, Ohio, widower of Emilie Sue Neal Crum, died Oct. 20 at home. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Lorain, Ohio. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 25, Hemple Funeral Home, Amherst; burial in Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst. Visitation6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23, Delbarton (W.Va.) Opry House. www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
DONNA JEAN HYDU of West Virginia, wife of Stephen G. Hydu, died Oct. 19. She had been a hairdresser. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, Wadsworth, Ohio, with service following. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JIM TOM KING, 84, of Belfry, Ky., died Oct. 22 in Appalachian Regional Hospital Skilled, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral servicenoon, Oct. 25, Belfry (Ky.) United Methodist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.
MARY MARGARET LOESER, 99, of Brookville, Md., formerly of Huntington, wife of Richard Loeser Sr., died Oct. 21 in Marian Assisted Living, Brookville, Md. She was a former employee with the Veterans Administration. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Rite of Committal will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
VORA MAE OSBURN MAYNARD, 99, of Huntington, widow of Norville Edgar Maynard, died Oct. 17 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation after noon Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUDITH A. COOK SPERLING, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RAYMOND LEE THACKER JR., 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Lorna Brooks Thacker, died Oct. 21 St. Mary’s Medical Center. He and his wife were the owners and operators of Thacker’s Body Shop. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 28, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. www.slackandwallace.com.
BRENDA SUSAN TOLER, 71, of Accoville, W.Va., died Oct. 5. There will be no service and cremation will take place according to her instructions. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
EPHRAIM W. WATTS, formerly of Logan, W.Va., brother of Lola Farmer of Cleveland, died Oct. 20. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the funeral home.