The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL GENE ATKINS, 78, of Currituck, N.C., formerly of Boone County, W.Va., husband of Jenna Atkins, died June 6 at home. He was an investigator for the Federal Government. There will be a private memorial service. Donations may be sent to Fellowship Baptist Food Pantry, Box 295, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the family. www.TwifordFH.com.
CLIFFORD BROWNING, 80, of Greenville, W.Va., husband of Janet Woolwine Browning, died June 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 11, Hunt Freewill Baptist Tabernacle, Greenville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 10 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN CHAMBERS, 75, of Missouri Fork, W.Va., widow of Arvin Ray Chambers, died June 8. Service will be 2 p.m. June 12 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
ZANNA L. CRAGER, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Chalmer Louis Crager, died June 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 12 noon June 13, Morningside Cemetery, Renick, W.Va. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LYTLE GENE EVANS of Huntington, widower of Carolyn Sue Evans, died June 7. He worked at ATT as a communications technician. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., June 13 at Highland Cemetery. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Care of WV, the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Carolyn Sue Evans, or the charity of your choice.
FLOYD HOWARD, 92, of Columbus, Ohio, husband of Gay Delores Howard, died June 3 in Columbus. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JENNIFER LESTER, 64, of North Spring, W.Va., died June 8. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 11, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Stanley Cemetery, North Spring, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
HOMER ALLEN MORGAN, 72, of Ironton, husband of Betty Morgan, died June 9 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio. He was a former Projects Manager for the Electronics industry. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 12, at Ironton City Mission Church. Visitaiton will be one hour before service Friday at the church. There will be a military graveside service 3 p.m. June 15 at Mausoleum of Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd., Canal Winchester, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Burlington, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
JACK HOWARD SEXTON, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died April 7 in Community Hospice Center, Ashland, and his brother, ROBERT LUKE SEXTON, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died March 21 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. They were the sons of the late Robert and Betty England Sexton. A joint memorial service will be held 1 p.m. June 13, at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting their family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY ANDREW TAYLOR, 33, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died June 8 in SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
TOMMY THOMPSON, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 10 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.