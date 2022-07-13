The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARY L. JOHNSON JR., 48, of Keystone Heights, Fla., died June 20. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. July 16 at Swann Creek Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MURRILL LEE “MICKEY” NAPIER of Lawrence County, Ohio, widow of Arthur Napier, died July 10 Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. She was an office clerk for the Woodlands Retirement Community. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 16 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
TERESA ANNE NASS, 63, of Milton died July 5. There will be a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
