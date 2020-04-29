The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TIMMY LEE BECKETT, 56, of Culloden, widower of Shelba Kay Beckett, died April 25 at home. Services will be private. Burial will be in Wallace-Mathes Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
JoANN E. CHAPMAN, 81, of Huntington, mother of Crystal Hale Myers of Huntington, died April 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former obituary clerk at The Herald-Dispatch. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 2, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington and livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page; burial following in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. Those attending should adhere to social distancing and wear face masks or coverings. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
VERNA KATHRYN FIELDS CHAPMAN, 69, of Chattaroy, W.Va., wife of James Chapman, died April 28 at home. She was a homemaker. Private family services 11 a.m. May 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Fields-Maynard Cemetery, Martin County, Ky.
ROBERT ALLAN COFFEY, 41, of Lesage, husband of Elizabeth Coplan Coffey, died April 25. Private family services will be conducted. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAMELA SUE CREMEANS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of George Cremeans, died April 29 at home. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. May 2 at Mann Family Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BETTY LOU STATEN 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Larry Staten, died April 27. She was a homemaker. Private family funeral services 1 p.m. April 30, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.