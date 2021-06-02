The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY ROGER COURTS, 70, of Huntington died May 29. He was a retired Biomedical Technician at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Service will be at a later date. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangemens.
FLOYD EUGENE CRAIG, 63 of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Virginia Lee Lambert Craig, died May 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an employee of Buckeye Auto Parts. There will be a service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
RONALD DODSON, 72, of Huntington died May 29. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 5 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY L. FOFFA, 80, of Dalton, Ohio, formerly of Wayne, died May 22 in Shady Lawn Nursing Home. Friends will be received two hours prior to the 1 p.m. service on June 5 at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery. www.mcintirebradhamsdleek.com.
SCOTT ANTHONY FOX, 48, of Ironton, son of Darlene Hayes Rutledge of Ironton, died May 28. He was a carpenter. There will a memorial service at a later date, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
AUSTIN JEFFERY SHOEMAKER, 55, of Milton died June 1. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 5 at First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, 402 Buffington St., Huntington (Guyandotte). Burial will be in Shoemaker Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLARENCE CLAUDE WHITE, 83 of Lenore, W.Va., died May 29. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. June 4 at Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va.