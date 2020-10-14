The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TED BOLT, 61, of Auxier, Ky., brother of Donna McGranahan, Paul, Phillip and James Bolt, died Oct. 12. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BILL R. CHATTERTON, 65, of Huntington, husband of Tami Chatterton, died Oct. 7, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a serviceman for Columbia Gas. A drive-through visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Church of Christ at Fifth Street. Private family funeral service Oct. 18 on the church’s Facebook page. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN RAY COPLEY, 49, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Parthenia Ellis Copley of Williamson, died Oct. 12 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He had worked at Kmart and Walmart. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 16, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery, Big Splint Hollow, Williamson. Visitation 6 to 9 pm. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
AMY LYNN MOUNT, 51, of Huntington, mother of Tanya McGinnis, died Oct. 11, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a nurse at CMAC Memorial. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 16, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PEARL OLIVE PRINCE, 100, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 13, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private funeral service and visitation will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Pastor Mark Roach officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LYNN ROBERTS, 74, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Oct. 11. He was a retired boilermaker for Mill’s Price and Sun Coke. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 16, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.slackandwallace.com.
DIANA CAROLE KECK WILLIAMS, 62, of Belfry, Ky., widow of Fitch Williams, died Oct. 10 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She worked in retail. No service is scheduled. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is in charge of arrangements.