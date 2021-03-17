The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LEO EDWIN ARBAUGH, 97, of Barboursville died March 16. Services will be 1 p.m. March 19 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TERRI LYNN BLAKE, 37, of Lesage, fiancée of Kevin Montgomery, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOEL DOUGLAS BRADBURN, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, died March 8 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on March 19 followed by a 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
EVERETTE BRINEGAR, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., widower of Louella Parsons Brinegar, died March 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETSY FAULKNER DYSON, 65, of Suwanee, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Trevor Dyson, died March 8 in Ponce Inlet, Fla. She was a former travel agent owning the Travel Masters Agency in Columbia, Md. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. March 20 at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
EUGENE GARLAND GILPIN, 88, of Flatwoods, Ky., widower of Berta Esther Hanen-Gilpin, died March 16 in the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 19 at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN HOWARD, 61, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died March 16 in Abbyshire Place, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 18 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
NANCY LEE FELIX LOCHER, 66, of Huntington, wife of Jack D. Locher, died March 13 at home. She spent 30 years in Child Development and Day Care around the world and home during her husband’s military service. For the safety of friends and family there will be no open visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Frontline Workers funds. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
AMY LYNN FITCH MOUNTS, 43 of Switzer, W.Va., died March 12. Cremation was chosen and there are no services planned at the time. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
FRANKIE SMITH, 89, of Wayne, widow of Charlie Smith, died March 16 in Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.