JAMES KAVIN CHAPMAN, 62, of Glenwood died Oct. 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
HUBERT COMPTON, 95, of Sevierville, Tenn., husband of Winna Jean Compton, died Oct. 22 in LeConte Medical Center. He was a Church of Christ minister. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAY COOK, 23, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Savannah Gayle Blackburn Cook, died Oct. 25 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a foreman for Genesis Rail Services. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Curry-Bolin Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROBERT ANDREW GILKERSON, 79, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Pataskala, Ohio, father of Bobette Looney, Rhonda Sutton and Kim Young, died Oct. 19 in Naples Community Hospital. He retired from AT&T. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHNNY RAY HATFIELD, 64, of Pinsonfork, Ky., father of Sarah Hatfield of Pinsonfork, died Oct. 25 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a laborer. No service is scheduled. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
LINDA KAY JOHNSON, 56, of Landville, W.Va., daughter of Janice Parsons Ellis of Landville, died Oct. 24 in Logan Regional Medical Center. At her request, cremation will take place and a memorial service scheduled at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
PATRICK RAY LEGG, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be a memorial service at noon Oct. 30 at Christ Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant. Burial will be at a later date in Lone Oak-Rogers Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
WILLIAM T. MOORE II, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 23. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Cyrus Creek Baptist Church, Barboursville. The family asks that a covered dish is brought. In lieu of a service or flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington or your local animal shelter. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
KAREN SUE MURPHY, 68, of Huntington, wife of Warren Murphy, died Oct. 21 at home. There will be a memorial gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
CARMICHAEL L. MYERS, 70, of Huntington died Oct. 26. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington
KEITH “RANDY” NICHOLAS, 60, of Barboursville, husband of Amy Holbrook Nicholas, died Oct. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a training administrator at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 30 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD NICHOLAS JR., 65, of Scottown, Ohio, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SHIRLEY MAE RAMEY, 57, of Canada, Ky., wife of Eddie H. Ramey, died Oct. 23 at home. She was a nurse’s aide and worked at Dollar Store, Sidney, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
RANDALL LEE ROBINETTE, 68, of Lyburn, W.Va., father of Kimberly Dawn Collins and Kevin “Rob” Robinette, died Oct. 25 at home. He was a U.S. National Guard recruiter. At his request, cremation will take place and a memorial service scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Davy Branch Church, Lyburn. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILSON HOWARD STOWERS, 95, of Ceredo, died Oct. 5 in The Sanctuary of The Ohio Valley Nursing Home. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery Mausoleum. There will be a reception following the graveside service, at the American Legion Post 93 in Kenova. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.