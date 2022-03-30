The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRED B. BIAS, 89, of Lesage, husband of Jacqueline Bowman Bias, died March 28 at home. He worked for Teamsters Local 505, Huntington. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. April 1 at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LILLIAN FAYE COFFMAN BROWN, 84, of Flatwoods, Ky., died March 28 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 1 at Highland Memorial Garden, South Point, Ohio. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARY GARFIELD CLARK, 66, of Milton died March 24 in Venice, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; entombment following in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wal1ace.
BOBBY LEE GILL, 93, of Salt Rock died March 29. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES WALTER LUTHER, 69, of Kenova, husband of Sylvia Blankenship Luther, died March 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a heavy equipment operator and gravedigger. There will be a graveside service at 3 pm. April 1 at Hillcrest Cemetery. There is no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is directing arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
HOMER MERRITT, 73 of Delbarton, W.Va., brother of Glen of Bucyrus, Ohio AND BETTY Scott of Delbarton, died March 30 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was an EMT. Funeral service at 7 p.m. April 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place following the service.
WILLIAM BLAINE ROBERTS, 83, of Huntington, widower of Angelina Roberts, died March 28 in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 1 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
