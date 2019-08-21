The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROGER A. ADKINS, 76, of Lavalette, died August 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from McNeil Fence. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 150 Wood Lane. Huntington. There will be a visitation with the family from 5 to 6 p.m. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thecomfortcub.org. to help bring comfort to those coping with infant loss.
MAE FERN CHILDERS BOGGS, 79, of Ironton, wife of William Boggs, died August 20 in Community Hospice, Ashland. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JACQUELINE REED, 64 of Proctorville, Ohio, died August 10. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Josie “Joann” Trimboli, died August 16 in Clearwater, Fla. He was the owner of Bradley’s Produce. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES DONALD WARD, 86 of Huntington, died August 19 at home. He retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary. A celebration and tribute to life will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.beardmortuary.com.