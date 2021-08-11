The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. ARMANDO MAXIMILIANO ACOSTA, 73, of Merritt Island, Fla., died July 31 in Wuesthoff Hospice House. Funeral services will take place at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Aug. 14 beginning with the Rosary at 12 p.m. followed by a requiem Mass at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Cocoa, Fla.
LORINE CANTERBURY, 88, of Fort Gay, widow of Albert Canterbury, died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Sweet Home Church; burial in Canterbury Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
SETH PARKER DIAL, 37, of Huntington, died Aug. 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Insco Cemetery, Wayne. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLADYS ELOISE ELLIOTT, 83, of Neibert, W.Va., widow of Wylie Elliott, died Aug. 10 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Sander Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CORA LEE FERRELL, 92, of Van, W.Va., widow fo Elwood Ferrell, died Aug. 10. She was a homemaker. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting her family. www.handleyfh.com.
THOMAS EDISON GRAY JR. of Kingsland, Ga., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 4. He had worked at Special Metals in Huntington. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANNY GENE HENSLEY, 70, of Flatwoods, Ky., died Aug. 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired construction worker. There will be a celebration of life at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Ashland First Church of the Nazarene; visitation one hour before service. Steen Funeral Homes are assisting his family. Donations are suggested to Ashland First Church of the Nazarene, 2201 Bath Avenue, Ashland, KY, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WAYNE ALLEN LEADMAN, 41, of Huntington died Aug. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a mechanic. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD ARLEN McLEOD, 85, of Barboursville, widower of Elizabeth Jane Steele McLeod, died Aug. 10 in The Village of Riverview, Barboursville. He retired from Owens Illinois. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM NASH, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of June Nash, died Aug. 9 in Abbyshire Place Bidwell, Ohio. He worked for Gallagher Ford, Greater Huntington Theatre Corporation, and Compton Office Machine Company. Arrangements are pending at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JUNIOR FINLEY WOODARD, 71, of Milton, died Aug. 10. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the
family with arrangements.