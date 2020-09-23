The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSEPH NATHANIEL ALLEN, 79, of South Point Ohio, husband of Catherine Y. Allen, died Sept. 18 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. He worked for Zenith International Harvester as a Machine Operator. The funeral service will be at noon Sept. 26, with visitation one hour before service time at Greater Love Temple of PFCC International, 7394 County Road 1, South Point. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MERVIN STANLEY BLACK JR., 59, of Huntington, , son of Virgie Elizabeth Smith Black of Huntington, died Sept. 17, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 25, at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Barker’s Ridge. He was a laborer in the construction business. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES DOUGLAS EPLION, 79, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Susan Diane Eplion, died Sept. 21, at home. He retired from The Ohio River Company as an engineer. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 24, at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. The family has requested that facial coverings and social distancing be observed while attending the service. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY HAY, 50, of Ironton, died Sept. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements.
JOYCE JACKSON, 83, of Huntington, died Sept. 22. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM HARRY LEGRAND III, 43, of Huntington died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
AVERY MULLINS, 89, of Bruno, W.Va., widower of Bertha Grimmett Mullins, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 3 p.m. Sept. 24, Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Godby, W.Va. Family and friends gather at 2:30 in the mausoleum. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY KENTON NORRIS of Huntington, husband of Charlotte Ann Hoffman Norris, died Sept. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was the owner and operator of Huntington Hall of Frames. There will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m., Sept. 26 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. Although not strictly limited to family, it’s requested anyone who attends wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. www.regerfh.com.
RAY JUNIOR WILMOTH, 88, of Barboursville died Sept. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will one hour before service Friday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.