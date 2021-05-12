The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDISON L. ADKINS, 91, of Barboursville, widower of Grace L. Adkins and Laura L. Adkins, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. May 17 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY E. BLAKE, 100, of Lesage, widow of Anse Blake Sr., died May 10 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She had a housecleaning and caregiving business. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 14 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID H. DAUGHERTY, 92, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Daugherty, died May 9 in Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
BECKY JO HOLBROOK, 61, of Huntington died May 11 at home. There will be a memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. May 15 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA LOU PAUL, 73, of Snellville, Ga., formerly of Barboursville, died May 7. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 15 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JULIA ELIZABETH SAMMONS, 83 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Earl Sammons, died May 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington. There will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. May 14 at Tri-State Baptist Temple, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
JAMES "NORTON" MICHAEL STEPHENS II, 40 of Huntington, son of Patty Sue Poff Tackett, died May 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 14 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. www.hensonandkitchen.com.