The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
THOMAS E. BLAKE, 81, of Huntington, husband of Laura Ward Blake, died Dec. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired auto mechanic for INCO. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
SUE ANN PHILLIPS CLARK, 71, of Woodstock, Ga., formerly Huntington, wife of Jack Clark, died Dec. 23 at home. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring and her ashes, at her request, will be buried in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
CLINTON D. COLLINS, 88, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Willa Jean Collins, died Dec. 28 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He was a barber and retired from the coal industry. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES HERBERT HALL, 72, of Huntington, husband of Gerri Hall, died Dec. 22. He was a retired manufacturer’s representative. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Pea Ridge Baptist Church. Social distancing and mandatory masks will be strictly observed. Livestream can be viewed on Facebook via Pea Ridge Baptist Church.
JOHN HOLT, 69, of Lorain, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., husband of Marilyn Samples Holt, died Dec. 23 in Mercy Regional Medical Center He was a Tow Motor Driver for Arrow Aluminum Castings in Avon Lake, Ohio. Funeral service 2 p.m. Dec. 30, Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, Amherst, Ohio. Burial in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained. www.dovinreberjones.com.
CHARLES OWEN LLOYD, 82, of Lesage, husband of Betty Wray Lloyd, died Dec. 29 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. He had worked for A1 Security. No services are scheduled at the request of the family. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD MEREDITH, 90, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Miller Meredith, died Dec. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Owens-Illinois. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Crown City, Ohio. There will be no visitation before the service on Saturday. www.regerfh.com.
DOLLIE E. MIIHLBACH, 84, of Henderson, W.Va., died Dec. 28. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Friends may pay their respects at the cemetery 30 minutes before service. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
ROGER D. MUNCY, 68, of Man, W.Va., husband of Dorothy Louise Muncy, died Dec. 27 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was owner and operator of sporting goods and pawn shops in Southern W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 3, at the Mallory (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
NORMAN WILLIAM NIEMEYER, 89, of Barboursville, husband of Alice Burger Niemeyer, died Dec. 26 in St. Mary’ Medical Center. He was a retired Civil Engineer. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALLEN DALE OSTASZEWSKI, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., father of Andrea Ostaszewski, died Dec. 21 at his winter residence in Mims, Fla. Memorial arrangements for family and friends will be announced at a later time. North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
MARGARET ANN ROSS RAMEY, 73, of Milton died Dec. 27. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA SUE RANDOLPH, 82, of Louisville, Ky., mother of Nina Bechtol of Louisville and Carla Ball of Elyria, Ohio, died Dec. 27 at home. She was an administrative secretary with the FBI and CIA in Washington, D.C. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2, at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VERONICA LYNN RAY, 59, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., life partner of Russell Windsor, died Dec. 18 at home in Mineral City, Ohio. Lynn's wishes were to be cremated and the family will have a private memorial service. Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home, Sherrodsville, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements.
CLAUDE WILLIS RIDENOUR, 82, of Huntington, husband of Verma Ice Ridenour, died Dec. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired print shop foreman in the newspaper industry. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Jan. 2 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CAROL ANN YATES ROSE, 64 of Milton, wife of Michael Rose, died Dec. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
WILLARD SHEETS, 86, of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Gwendolyn Strait Sheets, died Dec. 28 in Holzer Senior Care. He was a retired union construction worker. Private burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio, with memorial service at a later date. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to the Holzer Senior Care Activity Fund. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RUTH A. WARREN STAPLETON, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of William Stapleton, died Dec. 23 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 3, at Swan Creek Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
NANCY G. STONE, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Ronald L. Stone, died Dec.29. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 2 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Huntington.