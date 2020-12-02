The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA KAY CARTER BIAS, 70, of Huntington, wife of Larry Bias, died Dec. 1 at home. She was an accountant for Wooten Machine. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN CAUDILL, 61, of Mallory, W.Va., husband of Cathy Caudill, died Nov. 30 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He owned and operated United Pest Control. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Whitt Cemetery, Saw Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH EUGENE CONLEY, 65, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Nov.26 at home. He was a retired handyman. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TAYLOR MELVIN SCOTT HALSTED, 20, of Madison, W.Va., died Nov. 23. A private family ceremony was held. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., assisted the family. www.handleyfh.com.
BARBARA ANN McFANN, 80, of Waterloo, Ohio, wife of Robert McFann, died Nov. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 2, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MONROE MILLER, 69, of Prichard, life partner of Loretta Jeffrey, died Dec. 1 in the VA Medical Center. He retired from the Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. If attending please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUNE BROWN SHANNON of Kenova, widow of Jay Shannon, died Nov. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. All services are private. Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES RODNEY SMITH, 85, of Lenoir, N.C., widower of Ruth Kirby Smith, died Dec. 2 at his daughter’s home in Louisa, Ky. He retired from Newton Transportation. A celebration of life for Rodney and Ruth will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Moravian Falls Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Moravian Falls, NC 28654 or to Louisa First United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 763, Louisa, KY 41230 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JUSTIN MICHAEL WALKER, 32, of Davin, W.Va., father of Ian Walker of South Man, W.Va., and Tatum and Skyler Walker of Man, W.Va., died Nov. 29 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Sandlick Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Christian (W.Va.) Community Cemetery. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com