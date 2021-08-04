The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALLEN KEITH CALDWELL, 74, of Circleville, Ohio, father of Mercedes and Matthew, died June 6. Donations are suggested to the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MARY SUSAN CASERTA, 61, of Hernshaw, formerly of Man, W.Va., mother of Leigh Ann Carter of Man and Jill Caserta of St. Albans., W.Va., died Aug. 2 in Charleston Hospice Care. She was a CNA. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ANNA LOUISE HOLSTEIN, 97, of Huntington, mother of Robin Robinette, died Aug. 2 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a retired secretary for St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at New Baptist Church, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH R. HUGHES, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 2. He retired from AeroFab, Inc., of Huntington, where he was a founding partner. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEBORAH HENSLEY NAPIER, 62, of Prichard, wife of Alfred Napier Jr., died Aug. 2. She was a parking attendant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, with visitation two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
EMILY LOU GILLIAM PETERS of Glen Hayes, wife of James Peters, died Aug. 2. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Peters Chapel, Fort Gay; burial in Peters Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Victory Baptist Mission Program, 939 W Cook Rd., Mansfield, OH 44907. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
LEONARD MICHAEL PIGMAN, 78, of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died July 25 in North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or to your favorite charity. www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
PAUL DWAINE RYDER, 69, of Lesage died July 29, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CALVIN LEE TACKETT, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Naomi Tackett, died Aug. 3 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p. m. Aug. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK WOODS JR., 82, of Rush, Ky., died July 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at Tree of Life Ministries Church, 6021 Harris Rd., Ashland. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.