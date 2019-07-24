The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARILYN KAYE BOWEN, 65 of Huntington, wife of Garland Bowen, died July 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a celebration of life, noon, Saturday, River Cities Community Church, Huntington. Her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DENVIL ORVILLE BUFFINGTON, 74, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired electrician from IBEW #317. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN LOUISE CASEY, 81, of Huntington died July 22, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BONNIE EVANS, 68, of Barboursville, died July 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
HAZEL DEANE WOOD KEES, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert William Kees, died July 14 at Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to eh Alzheimer's Association. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RHODA LOU PERRY MOORE KIRK, 91, of Dunlow, died July 23 in Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Fairmount United Baptist Church, Dunlow. Burial will follow at McClellan Crum Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. until service time Saturday at at the church. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT DALE KIZZEE, 75, of Huntington, died July 29 at home. He was a truck driver. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regefh.com.
JANICE KAY HAMLIN McCLUNG, 64, formerly of Huntington, died July 21 in Baptist Health, Lexington, Ky. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Versailles, Ky. Friends and family may gather prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial donations are suggested to NAMI Lexington (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 498 Georgetown Street, Suite 100, Lexington, KY, 40508.www.BlackburnandWard.com.
HAZEL MARIE MERRIMEE, 83, of Milton, died July 23 at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VALERIA NELSON, 50, of Huntington, died July 22. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MICHAEL D. ROBERTS, 71, of Huntington, husband of Linda Adkins Roberts, died July 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic and welder from the City of Escanaba, Mich. Funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Saturday, Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. A fellowship will follow the service in the church hall. Visitation will be held two hours before service Saturday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
WILLIAM ROBERTS, 82, of Ironton, died July 22 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton, Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Pine Grove Cemetery. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM “BILL” JACKSON SMITH and DOROTHY ELIZABETH NEWMAN SMITH, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., died April 21, 2019 and June 24, 2019, respectively. There will be a graveside ceremony with family at the Smith Family Cemetery in Centerville, Wayne County, Saturday, July 27, 2019, followed by a family gathering at the home of nephew Mark and Beth Pilcher.
BRENDA SUE STENDER, 70 of Kenova, widow of Jerry Cleman Stender Sr., died July 21 at home. She was employed by American National Rubber Company. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday with visitation one hour prior, at Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
RYAN ADAM TAYLOR, 33, of Salem, Ore., formerly of South Point, Ohio, husband of Joyce Spirko, died July 10 in Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Ga. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at the First United Methodist Church of Barboursville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
BOBBY DALE TOMBLIN, 41, of Huntington, son of Roger Dave Tomblin and Sheila Ronk Tomblin, died July 23. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Funeral services will be 12 noon, Friday, Lesage Apostolic Church. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
WILLIAM O. WHITE, 62, of Huntington, died July 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary is trying to locate any family which may be able to assist in final arrangements for Mr. White. Please call 523-9424 with any information that may be of help.