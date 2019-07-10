The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

ELIZABETH ANN CHAFFIN-VICKERS, 35, of Hickory, N.C., formerly of Barboursville, died July 4. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help with funeral expenses.

LEONA FERGUSON, 97, of Huntington, died July 9 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehab, Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Adkins Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

LISA ANN WEAVER LEWIS of Cross Lanes, W.Va., wife of Gordon Wyatt Lewis III, died July 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a Vice President with Huntington Bank. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Donations may be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.

RAYMOND RUNION, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 9 at home. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Yauger Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

PATRICIA SORRELL, 58, of Huntington July 8 at home. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

JACK G. TURNER, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Patricia Mannon Turner, died July 8 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

