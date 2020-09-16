The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICHARD R. “DICK” BRAMMER, 78 of Huntington, husband of Cam Brammer, died Sept. 8, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept.19 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with masks and social distancing observed. Private graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dick Brammer Youth Baseball Foundation, c/o Bailes, Craig and Yon Law Firm, PO Box 1926, Huntington, WV 25720-1926. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
BOBBY EUGENE ELKINS, 68, of Hatfield, Ky., died Sept. 14 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a former coal miner. Funeral services 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial following in the Elkins Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 in the funeral home chapel www.rerogersfh.com.
LINDA GILLUM, 59, of Ashland, daughter of Genevieve Hall Caudill of Ashland, died Sept. 13. At her request, no service is scheduled. Memorials may be directed to your favorite charity. Brown Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
JOANN L. KOHARI, 87, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Andy Kohari Jr., died Sept. 14 in the Skilled Nursing Facility of Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She had worked at Caplan’s and Heilig Meyers Furniture Store, Williamson. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
EUNICE C. LAMBERT, 84 of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Sept. 13 in CAMC-Memorial Division, Charleston. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sept. 19, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home.
DONALD GLEN POFF, 81, of Lavalette, husband of Judy Poff, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a painter. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LINDA SHAVER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES DAVID STEPP, 73, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widower of Betty Cline Stepp, died Sept. 15 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He retired from Banks Miller Supply. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 18, Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Stepp Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church. Arrangements by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
FRANKLIN DELANO VARNEY, 77, of Pinsonfork, Ky., brother of Ed Varney of Huddy, Ky., died Sept. 15 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He had worked for the State Highway Department. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation Sept. 18 and 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARY AGNES VAUGHAN, 89, of Ironton, sister of Homer L. Campbell of Ironton, died Sept. 15. She was a retired self-employed bookkeeper. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 18, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN CHRISTOPHER WALKER, 39, of Barboursville, died Sept. 4. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home or to the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.