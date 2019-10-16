The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SARA JEAN AKINS, 84, of Salt Rock, died Oct. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 18, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY LEE CROUCH, 92 of Huntington, widow of Robert Dee Crouch, died Oct. 15 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Funeral services, noon Oct. 18, at Pea Ridge Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the WVBC for Camp Cowen or BCM. The gift of Bibles through the Gideons is also appropriate. www.beardmortuary.com.
TAMMY KIMBLER, 50, of Huntington, daughter of Elizabeth Kimbler, died Oct. 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Oct. 18, Dock's Creek Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family.
GLENNIS R. MOORE, 85, of McAndrews, Ky., uncle of Frances Varney of McAndrews, with whom he resided, died Oct. 13 at home. He retired from Wiliamson Supply as a security guard. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 19, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Moore Cemetery, Damrontown, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
FREDERICK PLYBON, 81, of Huntington, died Oct. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
KATHERINE ADA RICE, 70, of Barett, W.Va., wife of Larry G. Rice, died Oct. 10. She was a retired cosmetologist and security officer for Guard Co. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Bigson Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
VIRGINIA L. RITTER, 91, of Huntington, died Oct. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or charity of one’s choice.
LILTINA “TINA” MAE SALYERS, 87, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charles Salyers, died Oct. 12. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
LUCIAN "BUCK" SANSOM JR., 77, of East Lynn died Oct. 12 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Sansom Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PETER PAUL SMITH, 85, of Huntington, died Oct. 12 at home. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may gather one hour before the service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RHONDA MICHELLE WALTERS, 45, of Canada, Ky., daughter of Nadine Ray Jones of McAndrews, Ky., died Oct. 13 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 20. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.