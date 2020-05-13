The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES WILLIAM CLINE, 89, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died May 9. Celebration of life 1 p.m. May 13, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cline Family Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va.
KENNETH KIMBLE GORE,79, of Chapmanville, W.Va., brother of Lena Harmon and Tracia May, both of Chapmanville, died May 12 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan, W.Va. He was a retired teacher from Chapmanville High School There will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
KAY LESTER, 80, of Fort Gay, widow of Robert Lester, died May 11 at home. Funeral services are private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ZEDA PRESLEY MARTIN, 79, of Langley, Ky., widow of Marvin Rhea Martin, died May 9 at home. Private family service and burial in Hayes Cemetery, Langley, Ky., is planned. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JERRY GORDON MCINTYRE SR., 79, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Karen Luthy McIntyre, died May 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a minister, former Chief of Police for Proctorville, Ohio and a supervisor with ACF Industries. Jerry wishes were to be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com,
BEATRICE McSORLEY, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died May 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She had worked at Coyne Textile. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home. Proper social distancing and face covering will be observed at the funeral home and graveside. www.rollinsfh.com.
MICHAEL REED STARK, 57, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, son of Karen Stark, died May 10. A private graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Gates Fourth United Methodist Church, 119 E. Gates St., Columbus, OH 43206. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
CATHY TAYLOR, 61, of Mallie, Ky., widow of Jimmy Taylor, died May 10 at home. Private service 11 a.m. May 13, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Tayor-Mullins Cemetery, Mallie. Drive in service available with attendees remaining in their vehicles.
MARK ALAN THEVENIN, 51, of Huntington, son of Carol Mills Maynard of Prichard, died May 11 at home. He was a carpenter by trade. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 16, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.