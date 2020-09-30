The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARILYN JOYCE CAVIN, 70, of Ashland, wife of Kenneth Cavin, died Sept. 28. She was co-owner of Carpet World and Fast Eddie’s Catering Truck. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LYNN LUCAS, 57, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Gilbert Lucas, died Sept. 28 at home. He taught at Huntington St. Joseph School. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations suggested to Wounded Warriors. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES H. LYCANS, 67 of Fort Gay, died Sept. 26, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Tom's Creek Cemetery, Wayne. Arrangements at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BRENDA KAY MCCOY, 59, of Huntington, wife of Clarence Buddy McCoy III, died Sept. 26 at home. She was an administrator for Huntington Housing Authority. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Chapman’s Mortuary; visitation 30 minutes before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SVENNA SUE PARTLOW, 74, of Kenova, widow of Kenneth Partlow, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services 1 p.m. Oct. 3, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JACK GLEN RICKMAN, 88, of Huntington, died Sept. 28 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 2, New Baptist Church, Huntington; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was a cabinet maker. Visitation two hours before service. Reger Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EMIL DWAYNE SLONE, 67, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Mary Ann Slone, died Sept. 24. He chose cremation and there is no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
WINFRED GENE STUBBLEFIELD JR., 50, of Kenova died Sept. 26 at home. He was a driver for U.S. Express. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JERRY ALLEN VANCE, 68, of Scott Depot, W.Va., husband of Peggy Hughes Vance, died Sept. 28 in CAMC Memorial Division. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and was working for the U.S. Postal Service. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 1, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.