The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT SHANNON BAKER, 66, of Plantation, Fla., formerly of Barboursville, died July 11 in Florida. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 18, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
JOSHUA ISSIAH FOREMAN, 26, of Huntington, son of Shirley Ann Payton Anderson, died July 5. There will be a homegoing service, noon July 16, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; friends and family may gather at 11 a.m. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY NEIL HATFIELD, 56, of Milton, died July 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 17, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Burial will be in Browning Cemetery on Copley Trace Road in Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Antioch Men’s Ministries, P.O. Box 64, Ona, WV, 25545. at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES BOYD STAPLETON JR., 58 of Huntington, died July 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born June 02, 1962 in Huntington. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BILLY DALE TOMBLIN, 27, of Wayne, father of Melissa Rose Tomblin, died June 30 at home. A private funeral for family was held at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial followed in the Skeens Cemetery.