ANDREA CHAFIN, 55, of Natchez, Miss., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., and Dahlonega, Ga., died Feb. 12 in Merit Hospital. She worked in car dealerships and was currently Comptroller of Auto Group South in Natchez. Laird Funeral Home, Natchez, is assisting her family with arrangements.
ROGER HUGH CHRISTIAN, 66, of Wayne, husband of Judy Russell Christian, died Feb. 20 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways as a truck driver. Visitation will be conducted two hours prior to services Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be required.
RUSSELL E. GIBSON, 63 of Varney, W.Va., died Feb. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was cremated and there will be no services in honoring his wishes. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
DOROTHY “BETTY” HARPER, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; a nurse honor service will be included. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JUNE LOUISE KARR, 90, of Huntington, widow of Walter Karr, died Feb. 22 in Heritage Health Center, Huntington. She was an office manager with Huntington Steel. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
STEPHEN LAMB, 80, of Athens, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widower of Alice J. Lamb, Feb. 20 in Athens. He retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington; burial following in Rome Proctorville Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Masks and social distance are required. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ROSE MARIE HYLTON MILLER, 72 of Logan, W.Va., died Feb. 17 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Highland Memory Gardens; visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
ROBERTA BELLOMY MUSSER, 67, of Ashland, wife of Kenneth Musser, died Feb. 22 at home. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KERMIT SAWYERS III, 50, of Crown City, Ohio, died Feb. 23 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JAMES NELSON STOVER, 77, of Ironton, formerly of Huntington, husband of Irma L. Stover, died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He formerly worked for area automobile dealers. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RICHARD WOODROW WILSON SYDNOR JR., 81 of Huntington, husband of Stephanie Sydnor, died Feb. 11 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Burial will take place at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.hensonandkitchen.com