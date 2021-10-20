The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFREY ALLEN CARTER, 60, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Lisa Carter, died Oct. 16. He was a lineman for Comcast Cable. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Historical Cemetery, 8252 Cannonsburg Rd., Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHERYL KAE CHAFFINS, 50, of Huntington died Oct. 17 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a Personal Banker at City National Bank. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or Little Victories Animal Rescue. www.rollinsfh.com.
ELIZABETH LEE DRISKELL, 73, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Michael Driskell, died Oct. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
JUDY KAY HORN LEMASTER, 71, of Fort Gay, widow of Dennis Lemaster, died Oct. 12. She was a retired LPN. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Upper Tabors Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation after 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL PERRY JR., 76, of Omar, W.Va., died Oct. 18 at home. Funeral service at noon Oct. 21 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
WALTER E. SMITH, 83, of Ona, husband of Kimberly Nichols Smith, died Oct. 16. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
