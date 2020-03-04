The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL DAVID CASTLE, 55 of Huntington, father of Brandon Castle, died Feb. 29 at home. He worked as a manager in retail. Arrangements are incomplete. If anyone has information regarding Mr. Castle, please contact Reger Funeral Home at 304-522-2031. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
TERRA CAUDILL, 56, of Oldsmar, Fla., formerly Floyd County, Ky., died Feb. 25 at home. Funeral service noon March 3, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in John Wes Prater Cemetery, Hueysville, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ROSE COPLEY, 56, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Orville “Buck” Copley, died March 1 in Martha, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon March 6, Duncan Fork United Baptist Church, Delbarton; burial in Ooten Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. March 5 at the church. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
REBECCA LEWIS GOBLE, 70. Of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Willard Goble, died March 1 in Highlands ARH Prestonsburg. Funeral service1 p.m. March 4, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 3 p.m. March 3 at the funeral home.
MARY FRANCES MILLS HENSLEY, 86, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died March 1 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. March 5, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; visitation from 5:30 p.m. until service time. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 6 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
SHERMAN PRESTON KAY, 70, of Huntington, died March 3 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN J MAYNARD, 95, formerly of Wayne County, died Feb. 29 in Carrollton, Ga. He was a truck driver for over 50 years, with numerous safety awards. A private service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at Maynard Family Cemetery in East Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Humane Society.
WILLIS MATTHEWS, 90, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Earlene Newsome Matthews, died Feb. 28 at home. Funeral service noon March 6, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 6 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home.
JUDY LYNN LEWIS PULLEM, 68, of Ashland, wife of Timothy Lee Pullem, died March 1 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She retired from PNC. Friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. She requested cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Build Ashland www.buildashland.org Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
LINDSEY “TOM” REED, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died March 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon March 5, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND DALE STEPHENS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jeanne Stephens, died March 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.