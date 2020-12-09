The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOEL DEE BAISDEN JR., 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 8 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JANET M. CURREY, 79, of Keysville, Ga., widow of Richard Currey, died Dec. 5 in University Health Care Hospital, Augusta, Ga. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, with burial following in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.regefh.com.
WAVILLE BAISDEN DEMPSEY, 87, of Lenore, W.Va., widow of Fred Dempsey, died Dec. 8 at home. She was a homemaker. Service will be private at Parsley Bottom Free Will Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE MARLENE FARLEY, 82 of Huntington, widow of Max O. Farley, died Dec. 9 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RICK MARTIN FERENCE, 65 of Huntington, husband of Carlass Mae Ference, died Dec. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a former Sheriff’s Deputy with the Marion County and St. Joseph County, Indiana. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GRETA R. HAYES, 88, of Ironton, widow of Thomas E. Hayes Sr., died Dec. 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 10 at New Jerusalem Christian Center, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SANDRA LEE MOBLEY, 79, of Ashland, widow of Charles D. Mobley, died Dec. 6. Private graveside service will be Dec. 11 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JANICE ILENE THOMPSON, 85 of Ft. Mill, S.C., formerly of Barboursville, widow of Paul Edward Thompson, died Dec. 4 in Atrium Health Pineville, Charlotte, N.C. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Those in attendance are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ALETA WAGNER, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Daniel and Dottie Head, died Dec. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.