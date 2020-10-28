The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RANDY DALE “CONWAY” BERTRAM, 49, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly Garrison, Ky., husband of Roberta Smith Bertram, died Oct. 26. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Dummitt Cemetery, Garrison, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated, but donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CATHERINE J. CAREL, 52, of Huntington, sister of Tammy Trimboli, died Oct. 25 at home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Social distancing and face masks are required. Private entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DONNA GAYLE JENKINS, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 25 at home. She was employed by Amazon. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RANDALL F. NOBLE, 70, formerly of Ashland, husband of Teresa Thornbury Noble, died Oct. 23 at home in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was a retired Kentucky State Trooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 31, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel and livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com; burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to The Salvation Army, PO Box 495126, Port Charlotte, FL 33949, or First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ky.