The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FLORENCE RICE BACK, 95, of Ashland, widow of Vernon Robert Back, died Aug. 24 at home. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILDA BELCHER, 93, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 23 in Harbor Health Care in Ironton. Funeral services will be held at a later date. The family requests that you do something kind in her memory, whether it is donating to a local food bank, charity, a church, etc. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MILDRED MARIE BOWEN, 85, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of George Mackey Bowen, died Aug. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA JEAN BUTLER, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio, widow of Jerry Butler, died Aug. 19. Services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at Galilee Apostolic Church, 3939 Potomac Ave., Youngstown, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. at www.ehallfuneralhome.com .
PAULETTE FRANCINE COLEMAN, 70, of Huddy, Ky., wife of Jackie Lee Coleman, died Aug. 22 at home. She was a clerk for SBC Ameritech. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BOBBIE JOE CRIDDLE, 84, of Milton died Aug. 24. A memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Facing Hunger Food Bank, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH LYNN FARLEY, 63, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 24. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the funeral home.
WILLARD BUDDY FOUCH, 76, of Slaters Branch, Ky., husband of Elva Louise Fouch, died Aug. 23 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. Graveside service at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 26 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
LINDA SUE KINSER, 66, of Huntington, wife of Ronnie Kinser Sr., died Aug. 24 in St. Marys’ Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LORINDA “RINNIE” KIRK, 81, of Ironton, mother of Christi Howard of Ironton, died Aug. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired Registered Nurse from River Valley Health. Memorial service will be at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BONNIE G. ROWE, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Jimmie Rowe, died Aug. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BART A. SALMONS, 50, of Fort Gay, son of Wilts and Linda Salmons, died Aug. 23. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Salmons Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at the funeral home.